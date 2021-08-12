Valley Regional Medical Center unveils new logo

Valley Regional Medical Center announced a new brand identity and launched the “Sand Dollar” logo as a part of the larger strategic planning process to unify its sister hospitals, Rio Grande Regional Hospital (McAllen) and Corpus Christi Medical Center, and its reach in South Texas. The logo change is a rebranding and links all three hospitals and HCA Healthcare, the nation’s leading healthcare provider.

“The new logo identity for Valley Regional Medical Center better mirrors what we do and who we serve while unifying us in South Texas and to HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services,” said Art Garza, CEO of Valley Regional Medical Center. “The Sand Dollar’s elements connect our mission, our brand and our commitment to providing quality care to the patients we serve throughout our communities.”

VRMC’s logo and identity originates from South Texas environmental and cultural influences. The icon reflects the Sand Dollar, frequently seen in the Coastal Bend. The Sand Dollar’s multiple facets, which represent VRMC’s complement of services, encircle the center diamond with care and nurturing. The diamond represents VRMC’s patients, who are always at the center of our commitment to the care and improvement of human life.

In addition, VRMC is investing $4.5 million in the renovation of its intensive care unit, its emergency rooms, and the construction and installation of the first hybrid operating room in Cameron County to better serve the community. The hybrid OR combines the capabilities of a cardiac catherization lab and the disinfected environment of an operating room, enhancing patient safety, cost savings, and efficiency.

“Our focus is first and foremost on our patients and we are committed to delivering superior, patient-centered care to every patient on every visit,” said Garza. “And because we are a part of HCA Healthcare, we are able to improve more lives in more ways.”

Valley Regional Medical Center is a full-service, 214-bed acute care hospital that provides a wide range of services including advanced diagnostic imaging, interventional cardiac catheterization, open-heart surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics, robotic-assisted surgery, and women’s and children’s services. It has been operating in Brownsville for more than 45 years.