TWC apprentice jobs program wins $10 million grant

The Texas Workforce Commission has been awarded $10 million in federal grant funds to expand its apprenticeship programs in the state.

These programs to be funded by the U.S. Department of Labor grant help workers and employers in job-training for entry-level and higher areas within skilled trades.

“Apprenticeship programs are a key component in closing the middle skills gap in Texas,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This funding will continue to improve TWC’s efforts to match a skilled workforce to careers in high demand industries.”

The funding will be used to increase the number of apprentices in Registered Apprenticeship Programs as well as help develop partnerships with industry, including sectors hardest hit by the pandemic.

Currently there are around 21,000 apprentices in Texas and 594 Registered Apprenticeship Training Programs. This grant will increase the number of apprentices in Texas by at least 2,000, TSC officials said.

“Apprenticeships teach skills that expand career opportunities for the workforce of Texas,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “These programs provide a pathway for workers across the state to pursue high-demand careers with increased wages.”

Registered apprenticeship programs provide jobs in which an apprentice worker learns a skilled occupation through paid on-the-job training under the supervision of a journey-level craftsman or trade professional combined with classroom instruction.

Employers seeking information on building the core components of a Registered Apprenticeship training program should contact TWC at ApprenticeshipTexas@twc.state.tx.us or visit the Apprenticeship Texas website.

