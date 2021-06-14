South Padre, Mercedes post major sales tax increases in April

State sales tax numbers for April continued to shoot upward, as Texas cities continue their recovery from the COVID-related economic slump.

Statewide, sales tax allocations were up 31 percent in April compared to a year ago, and the Texas Comptroller’s Office will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $907.6 million in local sales tax allocations for June.

Among Cameron County cities, South Padre Island led the way with a phenomenal year-over-year increase of 230.28 percent, followed by Port Isabel (up 64.37 percent), Brownsville (up 47.72 percent), Harlingen (up 42.35 percent), San Benito (up 35.33 percent), Rio Hondo (up 32.39 percent), La Feria (up 27.49 percent) and Los Fresnos (up 19.37 percent).

In Hidalgo County, Mercedes led the way with a year-over-year increase of 138.76 percent, followed by McAllen (up 72.05 percent), Pharr (up 48.57 percent), Weslaco (up 36.79 percent), Mission (up 36.25 percent) and Edinburg (up 28.93 percent).

In Willacy County, Raymondville posted a gain of 15.85 percent while Lyford was the only city in the negative category, down 11.60 percent.

MORE INFORMATION:

City April 2021 For the year

HARLINGEN Up 42.35 percent Up 19.09 percent

SAN BENITO Up 35.33 percent Up 21.47 percent

LA FERIA Up 27.49 percent Up 28.63 percent

RIO HONDO Up 32.39 percent Up 19.33 percent

PORT ISABEL Up 64.37 percent Up 19.87 percent

S. PADRE ISL. Up 230.28 percent Up 55.22 percent

BROWNSVILLE Up 47.72 percent Up 19.36 percent

LOS FRESNOS Up 19.37 percent Up 27.62 percent

RAYMONDVILLE Up 15.85 percent Up 25.91 percent

LYFORD Down 11.60 percent Down 0.09 percent

McALLEN Up 72.05 percent Up 18.24 percent

EDINBURG Up 28.93 percent Up 17.29 percent

PHARR Up 48.57 percent Up 23.09 percent

MISSION Up 36.25 percent Up 32.57 percent

MERCEDES Up 138.76 percent Up 10.16 percent

WESLACO Up 36.79 percent Up 25.91 percent

Source: Texas Comptroller’s Office; allocations based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.

