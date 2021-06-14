South Padre, Mercedes post major sales tax increases in April

Rick Kelley - Valley Morning Star
State sales tax numbers for April continued to shoot upward, as Texas cities continue their recovery from the COVID-related economic slump.

Statewide, sales tax allocations were up 31 percent in April compared to a year ago, and the Texas Comptroller’s Office will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $907.6 million in local sales tax allocations for June.

Among Cameron County cities, South Padre Island led the way with a phenomenal year-over-year increase of 230.28 percent, followed by Port Isabel (up 64.37 percent), Brownsville (up 47.72 percent), Harlingen (up 42.35 percent), San Benito (up 35.33 percent), Rio Hondo (up 32.39 percent), La Feria (up 27.49 percent) and Los Fresnos (up 19.37 percent).

In Hidalgo County, Mercedes led the way with a year-over-year increase of 138.76 percent, followed by McAllen (up 72.05 percent), Pharr (up 48.57 percent), Weslaco (up 36.79 percent), Mission (up 36.25 percent) and Edinburg (up 28.93 percent).

In Willacy County, Raymondville posted a gain of 15.85 percent while Lyford was the only city in the negative category, down 11.60 percent.

MORE INFORMATION:

City                             April 2021                   For the year

HARLINGEN              Up 42.35 percent        Up 19.09 percent

SAN BENITO             Up 35.33 percent        Up 21.47 percent

LA FERIA                  Up 27.49 percent        Up 28.63  percent

RIO HONDO             Up 32.39 percent        Up 19.33 percent

PORT ISABEL           Up 64.37 percent        Up 19.87 percent

S. PADRE ISL.          Up 230.28  percent     Up 55.22 percent

BROWNSVILLE         Up 47.72 percent        Up 19.36 percent

LOS FRESNOS         Up 19.37 percent        Up 27.62 percent

RAYMONDVILLE        Up 15.85 percent        Up 25.91 percent

LYFORD                   Down 11.60 percent   Down 0.09 percent

McALLEN                 Up 72.05 percent        Up 18.24 percent

EDINBURG               Up 28.93 percent        Up 17.29 percent

PHARR                      Up 48.57 percent        Up 23.09 percent

MISSION                   Up 36.25 percent        Up 32.57 percent

MERCEDES               Up 138.76 percent      Up 10.16 percent

WESLACO                Up 36.79 percent        Up 25.91 percent

Source: Texas Comptroller’s Office; allocations based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.

