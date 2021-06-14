South Padre, Mercedes post major sales tax increases in April

State sales tax numbers for April continued to shoot upward, as Texas cities continue their recovery from the COVID-related economic slump.
Statewide, sales tax allocations were up 31 percent in April compared to a year ago, and the Texas Comptroller’s Office will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $907.6 million in local sales tax allocations for June.
Among Cameron County cities, South Padre Island led the way with a phenomenal year-over-year increase of 230.28 percent, followed by Port Isabel (up 64.37 percent), Brownsville (up 47.72 percent), Harlingen (up 42.35 percent), San Benito (up 35.33 percent), Rio Hondo (up 32.39 percent), La Feria (up 27.49 percent) and Los Fresnos (up 19.37 percent).
In Hidalgo County, Mercedes led the way with a year-over-year increase of 138.76 percent, followed by McAllen (up 72.05 percent), Pharr (up 48.57 percent), Weslaco (up 36.79 percent), Mission (up 36.25 percent) and Edinburg (up 28.93 percent).
In Willacy County, Raymondville posted a gain of 15.85 percent while Lyford was the only city in the negative category, down 11.60 percent.
City April 2021 For the year
HARLINGEN Up 42.35 percent Up 19.09 percent
SAN BENITO Up 35.33 percent Up 21.47 percent
LA FERIA Up 27.49 percent Up 28.63 percent
RIO HONDO Up 32.39 percent Up 19.33 percent
PORT ISABEL Up 64.37 percent Up 19.87 percent
S. PADRE ISL. Up 230.28 percent Up 55.22 percent
BROWNSVILLE Up 47.72 percent Up 19.36 percent
LOS FRESNOS Up 19.37 percent Up 27.62 percent
RAYMONDVILLE Up 15.85 percent Up 25.91 percent
LYFORD Down 11.60 percent Down 0.09 percent
McALLEN Up 72.05 percent Up 18.24 percent
EDINBURG Up 28.93 percent Up 17.29 percent
PHARR Up 48.57 percent Up 23.09 percent
MISSION Up 36.25 percent Up 32.57 percent
MERCEDES Up 138.76 percent Up 10.16 percent
WESLACO Up 36.79 percent Up 25.91 percent
Source: Texas Comptroller’s Office; allocations based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.
