New deli opens in Brownsville

There’s a new deli in town for you to enjoy for lunch or dinner.

McAlister’s Deli opened to customers on Monday as the newest fast casual restaurant in Brownsville. The deli is located at 1165 FM 802 and is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The company was founded in 1989 in Oxford, Mississippi, by retired dentist Dr. Don Newcomb. There are now 450 locations in 28 states, including 70 cities across Texas. The company has a restaurant in McAllen.

The company says it is known for its handcrafted sandwiches, fresh salads, giant stuffed potatoes, and its sweet tea.