Energy, water-saving tax-free weekend coming May 29-31

It’s not exactly free, but it isn’t going to be taxed.

The annual sales tax holiday for Energy Star and WaterSense products is set for May 29-31, and state officials estimate the tax-free weekend will save buyers an estimated $13.4 million they otherwise would have paid in state and local sales tax.

“Outdated water systems and inefficient appliances, along with triple-digit temperatures, can put a tremendous strain on our water supplies and power grids,” Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “By taking advantage of these sales tax holidays, Texans can make upgrades that will help alleviate those pressures and lower their utility bills — while saving money on state and local sales taxes.”

This year marks the sixth year which includes the Water-Efficient Sales Tax Holiday, which means qualifying items with the WaterSense logo or label are tax-free. These include things like showerheads, bathroom sink faucets and accessories, toilets, urinals and landscape irrigation controls.

These qualifying items can be purchased tax-free for both private and business use.

The sales tax holiday also applies to lawn and garden products that help conserve water outdoors. Items qualifying for the exemption include soaker or drip-irrigation hoses; moisture controls for sprinkler or irrigation systems; mulch; and plants, trees and grasses.

These items can be purchased tax-free for residential use only.

There’s no limit to the number of water-efficient or water-conserving products you can purchase tax free. For more information, visit the comptroller’s website at https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/96-1331.php .

