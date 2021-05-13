SPI named Gold Star Affiliate by Keep Texas Beautiful

South Padre Island was recently named a Gold Star Affiliate by Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement organization.

According to a city press release, a Gold Star recognition is the highest status any community affiliate can achieve.

To achieve this status, affiliates had to share information regarding their mission and goals, answer questions about their educational programs and solid waste initiatives or participate in KTB or Governor’s Community Achievement Awards programs.

Additionally, qualifying affiliates needed to provide a letter of support from their community affiliates, participate in a KTB event, demonstrate community-wide support and contribute to the sharing of best practices.

When applying, the SPI Environmental Health Services Department and Parks and Keep SPI Beautiful Committee highlighted their beach cleanups and Litter Patrol Program.

According to city personnel, the program is utilized during the summer months to educate beach-goers on the importance of a litter-free beach and leaving nothing but footprints behind.

The application also highlighted a partnership between EHSD and the Point Isabel Independent School District.

The partnership aims to educate students about green initiatives and has an emphasis on recycling.

As part of the partnership’s annual bottle cap collection contest, bottle caps are shipped to Monterrey, Mexico, to help pay for indigent children’s cancer treatments.

“It’s a true honor to accept this award that recognizes the hard work of our community and city staff,” SPI environmental health director J. Victor Baldovinos, stated. “It is very rewarding to see that our peers along with Keep Texas Beautiful notice our commitment to sustainable living that has a positive impact on our delicate environment.”