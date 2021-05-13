Beach Park at Isla Blanca to open for season

Located near the beaches of South Padre Island, this summer attraction is gearing up for its 20th year of providing outdoor fun to families and visitors.

The Beach Park at Isla Blanca waterpark, formerly known as Schlitterbahn, will open on Friday, May 21.

The waterpark will continue to be open on May 22 and 23. Then, it will open daily starting on Friday, May 28.

“We’re very excited to be back this summer with everything returning to a more normal existence again after last year’s abbreviated schedule,” Beach Park marketing director Mike Bigelow said. “We’re happy to be able to join up with all of our friends and guests again.”

According to Bigelow, the waterpark has received a tremendous amount of support from the community.

“Our phones are ringing off the hook and the emails are just pouring in,” he said. “Everyone’s ready to come back. They miss coming to the Island and the Valley’s favorite waterpark.”

The park features a variety of water rides, as well as offers family-friendly amenities, such as allowing visitors to bring their own food and beverages and free parking, use of tubes and boogies boards.

“We have a little bit of everything for everyone from mild to wild,” Bigelow said. “We have four uphill water coasters, one of the largest inland surfing machines in the entire United States, multiple tube chutes, our world famous river system and signature sandcastle, which was named a top five kids waterpark attraction by USA Today.”

Beach Park at Isla Blanca 1 of 10

Young children and families can enjoy spending time in the park’s Lily Pad, which is an aqua blue wading pool that features a raining mushroom and frog slide.

More attractions include — a Marina Arena activity pool, a padded and shaded kids play area named Squid Row, Wizard’s Waterways’ colorful body slides that twist and turn and Rio Beach, which is a place for families to relax, have a snack and play in waves.

Bigelow said visitors are encouraged to visit Beach Park’s Facebook page because lots of specials are announced there.

He added that purchasing tickets online saves $5 per ticket.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Beach Park’s website at www.beachparktx.com.

ahernandez@valleystar.com