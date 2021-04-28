HARLINGEN — At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Valley International Airport’s plunging jet traffic led its taxi company to leave town, slashing its “exclusive” cab service.

As the airport’s boardings continue climbing, officials are putting together their best package of taxis and shuttles, Marv Esterly, the airport’s aviation director, said.

Now, South Padre Island taxis are pulling in as part of the plan to expand cab service at the airport and across town.

“Our goal is to provide even better services than before,” Esterly said. “We are definitely working diligently to expand taxi service. We’re working diligently to see that our customers have great transportation services.”

In April 2020, the airport’s plummeting traffic led Platinum Transportation, which operated four cabs and three shuttles since 2017, to pull out of town.

“With the traffic slow down, they closed up shop,” Esterly said. “The current cab companies are here but we need more service.”

Shuttle service to return

For months, Uber and Lyft drivers have helped offer the airport’s customers transportation services, he said.

“There’s quite a few,” he said of the drivers. “They’re picking up some of that traffic.”

Now, Esterly’s working to bring shuttle service back to the airport.

“We are working already with South Padre Island on shuttle service,” he said. “Within the next 30 days we should have premium service for passengers coming in.”

SPI taxicabs offering service in Harlingen

Last week, Harlingen city commissioners agreed to allow South Padre Island’s five taxi companies to pick up passengers at the airport and across town.

“It makes it much more convenient for the people using Valley International Airport,” Mayor Chris Boswell said during Wednesday’s meeting.

The Island’s cabs will offer service across town, Police Chief Michael Kester, who requested commissioners allow the cabs to expand the city’s services, said.

“This is a request for a temporary two-year program in order to increase the availability of ride services to the city and to the airport,” he told commissioners. “Basically, what we would do is allow taxis who currently operate and have been approved on South Padre Island to operate inside the city limits of Harlingen.”

As part of the two-year program, officials are waiving all taxicabs’ permitting fees, Kester said.

During the meeting, commissioners also allowed Leticia Alvarez to open Let’s Ride Taxi Service, adding a third taxi cab to the city’s fleet.

Island cabs eating into local business

When Platinum pulled its cabs into town more than four years ago, the company’s contract offering exclusive service to the airport forced some of the city’s taxi drivers out of business, Rafael Martinez, owner of All Star Taxi, said during an interview.

Now, he believes the South Padre Island cabs will eat into his business.

“They turned their back on us again,” Martinez said, referring to city officials, adding he plans to pick up business from airport passengers bound for Brownsville and McAllen. “They care more about money than the local Harlingen cabs.”

For years, local taxi drivers have opposed plans to bring new cab companies to town.

But Jose Morales, owner of Southwest Taxi Cab, said he’s not putting up a fight this time.

“Let them come, let them come,” Morales, who’s been in business here for 17 years, said. “Even before COVID, there wasn’t enough business in Harlingen. I want them to learn a lesson.”

fdelvalle@valleystar.com