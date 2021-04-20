Ben Peña Appointed to State Board by Governor

Ben Peña, CPA an Assurance Services Partner at Burton, McCumber & Longoria, L.L.P. in Brownsville, has been appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to the Texas Real Estate Commission (“TREC”) for a term ending in 2027. The TREC safeguards consumers in matters of real property transactions and valuation services.

Peña recently completed his six year term at the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy where he served as member of the Executive Committee and chair of the Behavioral Enforcement and Peer Review committees at that appointment. He also currently serves in the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA’s) Peer Review Compliance Committee.

Peña received his Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas Pan American in 1996. He is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Fraud Examiner, and a Certified Valuation Analyst.

He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

Additionally, Peña is a board member with the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce and past board member of the Brownsville Community Foundation. He is a graduate of RGV Leadership Class 1 and Leadership McAllen Class 22. Peña is married to Sonia Peña and have 3 children Ben Jr., Leonel and Graciela. The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.