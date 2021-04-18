Dollar General begins 20,000-strong hiring blitz

Fast-growing Dollar General is planning to hire 20,000 new employees, from regional directors to managers to sales clerks to part-timers, beginning with a national hiring event beginning Monday.

A comprehensive list of available positions is available on Dollar General’s careers website at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.

Dollar General operates around 130 stores in the Rio Grande Valley.

“As a rapidly-growing company, we are proud to provide individuals with opportunities to start or advance their careers while serving as a positive economic presence in each community we call home,” said Kathy Reardon, executive vice president.

Candidates are encouraged to review and apply for jobs online prior to attending in-person hiring events, which are scheduled at selected stores for Thursday and Friday.

Virtual hiring events will take place online Monday through Wednesday.

The mass-hiring blitz follows the announcement by Dollar General executives that the discount chain plans to open more than 1,000 new stores this year. Long-term, Dollar General plans to add 17,000 stores total, which would double its current number, executives said.

