Virtual job fair registration is now open

HARLINGEN — Area residents looking for work or a career change can register to attend the Harlingen Hires Virtual Job Fair to be held April 29.

At present 25 employers are signed up for the online event which lasts from 9 a.m. to noon.

The job fair is sponsored by the Harlingen Economic Development Corp. and Workforce Solutions Cameron.

Job categories employers are seeking to fill include law enforcement, government, insurance, retail, call centers, service industry and hospitality.

To register for the online job fair, go here: https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/5897-harlingen-hires.

Registration should take no more than 30 seconds. Once signed up, job seekers can upload resumes and receive further instructions on what to expect on the day of the event.

“If you can text on your phone, you can register for this event — it’s really that easy,” said Rey Tejada, Workforce Solutions Cameron business service manager.

“The day of the event, job seekers click on the event and browse the employer booths,” he added. “There will be an option to video chat if an employer requests it. It’s as close to an in-person event as possible and just as effective.”

Participating employers also can schedule interviews with job seekers. Tejada added employers are still being recruited and, if interested, can call 956-368-5200 ext. 432.

There is no fee for employers or job seekers to participate in the job fair.

“There is no shortage of employers in Harlingen and surrounding areas,” said Raudel Garza, chief executive of the Harlingen EDC. “Companies are hiring and people are looking for employment.”

“The pandemic did increase unemployment county-wide, and this event will connect those individuals seeking employment with employers,” he added. “We have a very strong and skilled workforce ready to fill those positions.”

