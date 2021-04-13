BPUB back returns to normal billing practices

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board returned to normal billing practices on Tuesday. This means that the Feb. 15, 2021, suspension of service disconnections to electric, water and wastewater residential and commercial customers is no longer in effect, the utility provider stated in a press release.

Customers with unpaid balances should pay their balance in full to avoid disconnections or contact BPUB’s Customer Service Department to make payment arrangements. Monthly charges are still subject to normal late fees and penalties.

BPUB is encouraging the community to practice social distancing by making account inquiries or payment arrangements online or by phone to help flatten the curve of COVID-19. For customers in need of assistance paying their bills, BPUB’s expanded Project SHARE is available for qualifying customers.

The SHARE program is available to any BPUB residential customer who can demonstrate at least one of the following requirements:

>>Elderly (62 years or older)

>>Low income

>>Experiencing high medical expenses

>>Experiencing funeral expenses

>>Unemployment due to COVID-19 pandemic

>>Underemployment (loss of income) due to COVID-19 pandemic

>>Furloughed employment due to COVID-19 pandemic

Additional qualifications

>>Arrears – Customer account cannot be past due more than two months

>>Bill due date – Customers can only be assisted on bills that are past due

>>$200 limit per client, per month. Other limitations may apply.

>>Payment subject to availability of funds.

The Community Action Corporation of South Texas (CACOST) and Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley (CCRGV) will qualify customers on behalf of BPUB. Customers interested in applying for Project SHARE will need to schedule an appointment by calling CACOST at (956) 435-0379 or CCRGV at (956)-541-0220.

Customers will be required to provide a copy of the BPUB billing statement, proof of income for the last 30 days and any supporting documents for unemployment or underemployment. To abide by social distancing guidelines, the requirement of an in-person interview has been waived.

Payment arrangements can be made by phone or by the internet.

For more information, customers can call (956) 983-6121 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit the website at www.brownsville-pub.com.