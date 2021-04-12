Desert days: South Texas drought beginning to ring alarms

Crispy lawns and dry, dusty shrubbery may be the least of our problems here in the Rio Grande Valley as a persistent drought continues to intensify.

The entire Valley is in some level of drought, ranging from moderate drought along coastal Cameron County to severe drought in the rest of Cameron and Willacy County, and west Willacy and the southern half of Hidalgo County is in extreme drought.

And it’s worse elsewhere, with northern Hidalgo County, southern Brooks County and western Starr County in the grip of exceptional drought, conditions which continue for about 100 miles up the Rio Grande toward Laredo.

The bad news is contained in the April 8 update from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“The main concern right now is with wildfires because things are now really starting to dry out and heat up, and there have already been some sizeable fires in South Texas,” John Neilsen-Gammon, Texas state climatologist, said Thursday. “It also means that there’s not a lot of forage out there for cattle and other livestock, and it’s the time of year when crops like cotton are really sensitive to having enough moisture in the topsoil to get established.”

“So those are the immediate concerns,” he added. “As temperatures get warmer, the moisture will very quickly be depleted by what vegetation there is. We’re seeing some impacts now and we will see very sizeable impacts in another month or two if conditions stay dry.”

Growers worried

Already here in the Valley cotton farmers are fretting, particularly those who grow dryland cotton, which means they have no irrigation available. A lot of the area’s grain sorghum acreage also is a dryland crop.

“In Texas we have a heckuva drought,” said Juan Enciso, an associate professor at Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Weslaco. “Being in this area, drought is part of our, I’ll say, natural weather, just as long as it doesn’t get too long and too excessive.”

“But we’re starting to get to that point where folks that have cattle, dryland growers, need it to rain here right now, and irrigation guys, they might still be OK up to this point in time, but I think that’s going to change pretty quick,” he added.

Dry all over

Of Texas’ 254 counties, all but about 20 are in some kind of drought conditions, with the worst here in the Valley and Far West Texas.

The exceptional drought in Nevada, New Mexico and Colorado shows Texas isn’t alone with this problem, and if possible, conditions there are even worse since they have persisted for a much longer period.

“They had very little precipitation last summer and La Nina’s unfavorable for rainfall across all the southern United States,” Neilsen-Gammon said. “They had a dry winter as well so obviously that’s not a good combination, dry summer and dry winter.”

“At least South Texas had a fairly wet summer in some places,” he added. “It would have been nice if it had been more evenly distributed in time, but it amounted to a wet summer.”

Worse out West

The region of the West which is in such trouble has been plagued by increasing drought and wildfires for the past two to three decades.

Some believe this area of the West has been abnormally wet for the past several hundred years, coinciding with the arrival of the Spanish in the 16th century. The region may be reverting to what we know are historical norms.

“We certainly saw more extended dry periods during the first half of the last millenium than we did in the second,” Neilsen-Gammon said. “I say ‘we saw,’ well, we can tell from tree rings … but we published some research last year showing that essentially with climate change we can expect moisture to drop down to those dry conditions permanently. Rather than being a temporary extended drought, it will be shifting to permanently drier conditions.”

Long, dry summer

A problem here in the Valley, and in South Texas generally, is our summer months don’t provide much precipitation on average — bar a tropical disturbance like Hurricane Hanna last year.

From April through August, Brownsville receives just 11.76 inches of its annual average of 27.44 inches, Harlingen just 11.76 inches of its 27.49 annual inches and McAllen receives 10.38 inches of its annual rainfall total of 22.2 inches.

The weather forecast for this upcoming period for 2021 is for hot and unusually dry conditions.

Already drought conditions are being felt at Amistad and Falcon lakes, which provide drinking water for much of the Rio Grande Valley on both sides of the border. On Thursday, Amistad was at 36 percent capacity and Falcon at 14 percent.

“The lake levels at Amistad and Falcon are dropping, so we’re not sitting very pretty in terms of rain,” Enciso said.

