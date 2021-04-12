Centrally located: New York Deli returns to its roots

New York Deli is no stranger to Central Boulevard in Brownsville.

The eatery has had two different locations there over the decades, including the one that started it all: Fred’s Deli, which New York Deli owner Gilbert Rendon’s father started in the mid-1970s. Today the establishment is back on Central Boulevard after doing business on East Price Road for about 15 years.

Rendon is putting the finishing touches on the new location, 1775 Central Blvd., has all new kitchen equipment installed and aims to open for business around the middle of this month. He said the Price Road store will remain open as long as it appears the city can support both locations. There are also New York Deli locations in Harlingen, Weslaco and McAllen.

The new Central Boulevard location will stick with the same concept, which revolves around specialty meats and cheeses and classic sandwiches such as the Reuben and pastrami. The New York-style delicatessen fare was a bit of a tough sell in the early days, though Brownsville long ago figured it out and embraced it, Rendon noted.

Sharing equal billing with the corned beef, sauerkraut and such are the Beatles. Rendon’s Fab Four obsession is a secret only to those who have never set foot inside a New York Deli location, all of which are packed with Beatles memorabilia. The deli hasn’t always been synonymous with the Beatles. It was only after a reporter interviewed Rendon about his monumental personal collection years ago that he realized he wanted to share it with the world.

New York Deli 1 of 3

Thus New York Deli became Beatle-ized, with no small amount of encouragement from his wife, though Rendon still has plenty of items not on display and said he’s bringing in some new pieces for the Central Boulevard location. A large John Lennon painting was donated. Rendon is still collecting of course and sees no reason to stop, though it’s not clear he could if he wanted to, which he doesn’t.

“How can you do that?” he asked.

Rendon said he’s been offered money for his collection though no offers he could seriously consider. To anyone still unconvinced of the depth of Rendon’s devotion to the Lads from Liverpool, consider that he named his son John Lennon, who named his son John Lennon Jr. and his daughter Sadie (“Sexy Sadie,” the White Album). Rendon has a niece named Jude and another named Michelle.

“We’re all big Beatles fans,” he said.

Rendon said he has a Beatles tribute band lined up for the big grand opening though no firm date nailed down. He said he plans to provide updates on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The new location will also feature beer and wine, including beer on tap, and Rendon said he’s toying with the idea of craft brews. He tried selling alcohol at the Price Road location but had to stop after too many people started coming in just to drink, he said.

Rendon’s return to Central Boulevard, meanwhile, is partly driven by nostalgia but also because he thinks a New York Deli will be good for that part of town — the old front door to the city, once a scenic stretch of road lined with palm trees and motor courts, where travelers bought post cards to send to friends and family members not lucky enough to be sunning themselves poolside along U.S. 77 in the resort city of Brownsville, Texas.

“I don’t mean to sound arrogant, but I just think we’re good for Central Boulevard,” Rendon said.

