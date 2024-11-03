TSTC’s Vocational Nursing program in Harlingen sees increased male student enrollment

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — Instructors in the Vocational Nursing program at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus have seen an increase in the number of male students enrolled in the program this year.

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data from 2023, men represent nearly 12% of all licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and nurse practitioners.

“The average number of male students that usually enroll in our program is around two to three,” said Heather Sauceda, TSTC’s Vocational Nursing program team lead in Harlingen. “During spring 2024 we had five male students that enrolled, followed by six this fall semester, and we are projected to have nine enrolled in spring 2025.”

Among TSTC’s male Vocational Nursing students are Christopher Benavides and Joseph Ornelas-Maldonado, who recently talked about what they are learning.

Benavides, of Harlingen, is in his third semester studying for a Vocational Nursing certificate of completion.

“I’ve enjoyed my clinicals because I’ve been able to experience different medical facilities such as a hospital, an elementary school and a wound-care center,” he said.

Ornelas-Maldonado, also of Harlingen, is in his first semester of the program.

“I enrolled to be a nurse, and learning from my instructors’ industry experience has been great,” he said.

In Harlingen, the program has seven instructors, of which five are men: Jeffrey Jacobs, Daniel Martin, Robert Morman, Tomas Perez and David Salas.

Morman said it is encouraging to know that young men have an interest in nursing careers.

“I feel that males provide a unique perspective in nursing care,” he said.

Aaron Cepeda is director of compliance for South Texas Rehabilitation Hospital in Brownsville.

“There is a great opportunity for males to impact health care at different levels,” he said. “The level of care and comprehension that male Vocational Nursing graduates have come out of TSTC with has prepared them to succeed.”

In Texas, licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses earn an average annual salary of $57,010, according to onetonline.org, which forecast the number of such positions to grow in the state by 17% from 2020 to 2030.

TSTC offers a Vocational Nursing certificate of completion at its Breckenridge, Harlingen and Sweetwater campuses. An Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing is offered at its Harlingen and Sweetwater campuses.

Registration for TSTC’s spring semester is underway. To learn more, visit tstc.edu.