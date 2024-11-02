Home Local News Photo Gallery: PSJA’s passion for Dia De Los Muertos grows every... Local NewsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: PSJA’s passion for Dia De Los Muertos grows every year By Delcia Lopez - November 2, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Manelly Zepeda, 17, sings the song from the movie Coco, Remember Me ,during the 6th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration at PSJA Memorial Early College High School Friday Nov.01,2024 in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) The altar during the 6th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration at PSJA Memorial Early College High School Friday Nov.01,2024 in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Members of the Pharr San Juan Alamo Memorial Early College Generaciones mariachi tune up during the 6th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration at PSJA Memorial Early College High School, Friday Nov. 1,2024, in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Maria Mora Ochoa, a Spanish teacher at Pharr San Juan Alamo Memorial Early College, arranges the Cempasuchil (marigolds) flowers at the altar during the 6th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration at PSJA Memorial Early College High School, Friday Nov. 1,2024, in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Eslendi Hernandez and Linet Rodriguez dressed up for the 6th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration at Pharr San Juan Alamo Memorial Early College High School, Friday Nov. 1,2024, in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Colorful altar is seen during the 6th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration at PSJA Memorial Early College High School,Friday Nov.01,2024 in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA Memorial Early College cheer during the 6th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration at PSJA Memorial Early College High School, Friday Nov.01,2024 in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Manelly Zepeda, 17, a senior at Pharr San Juan Alamo Memorial Early College High School, is dressed up during the 6th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration Friday Nov. 1,2024, in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Rafaela Delgado shows off her costume during the 6th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration at PSJA Memorial Early College High School, Friday Nov.01,2024 in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Members of the PSJA Memorial Early College Generaciones mariachi during the 6th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration at PSJA Memorial Early College High School, Friday Nov.01,2024 in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Johan Cantu during the 6th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration at PSJA Memorial Early College High School, Friday Nov.01,2024 in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Miyaray Navarro, 16, during the 6th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration at PSJA Memorial Early College High School, Friday Nov.01,2024 in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Linet Rodriguez and Eslendi Hernandez dressed up for the 6th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration at PSJA Memorial Early College High School, Friday Nov.01,2024 in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Border Patrol processing coordinator among 2 killed in rural Hidalgo County crash Photo Gallery: PSJA North suffer hard in overtime loss against CC Flour Bluff 28-27 Photo Gallery: Mustangs run past the Warriors 42-28 Is the presidential election driving turnout in the RGV? The answer is complicated Heartbeats of love: PSJA’s passion for Dia De Los Muertos grows every year