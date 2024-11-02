Home Local News Photo Gallery: Families honor dearly departed on Dia De Los Muertos in... Local NewsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Families honor dearly departed on Dia De Los Muertos in San Juan By Delcia Lopez - November 2, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Virginia Perez and her daughter, Samantha, 6, of McAllen, participate in the city of San Juan’s alfombras de aserrin for Dia de los Muertos Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at the city of San Juan offices in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Volunteers participate in creating the alfombras de aserrin for Dia de los Muertos Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at the city of San Juan offices in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Volunteers participate in creating the alfombras de aserrin for Dia de los Muertos Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at the city of San Juan offices in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Colorful dyed sawdust is seen in buckets during the city of San Juan’s alfombras de aserrin for Dia de los Muertos Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at the city of San Juan offices in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Volunteers participate in creating the alfombras de aserrin for Dia de los Muertos Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at the city of San Juan offices in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sawdust dyed in various colors including blue, yellow, pink, green, orange and other festive colors were used to create iconography representing the holiday.Sawdust carpets at the City of San Juan celebration of Dia de los Muertos Saturday Nov.02,2024 in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sawdust carpets are one or more layers of colored sawdust, and sometimes other additional materials, laid on the ground as decoration. Sawdust carpets are traditionally created to greet a religious procession that walks over them Saturday Nov.02,2024 in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Dyed sawdust is seen during the Alfombras de Aserrín, or sawdust carpets during the City of San Juan for Dia de los Muertos celebration Saturday Nov.02,2024 in San Juan. Alfombras de Aserrín, or sawdust carpets, originated hundreds of years ago and are often attributed to the feast of Corpus Christi in Spain, and other European Christian religious festivals. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Participants place a stencil over a dyed sawdust carpet during the City of San Juan for Dia de los Muertos celebration Saturday Nov.02,2024 in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Valley families dye Día de los Muertos event with vivid colors of love and loss McAllen becomes third RGV city to regulate commercial car washes Border Patrol processing coordinator among 2 killed in rural Hidalgo County crash Photo Gallery: PSJA’s passion for Dia De Los Muertos grows every year Photo Gallery: PSJA North suffer hard in overtime loss against CC Flour Bluff 28-27