Industry Job Fair gives TSTC students, alumni chance to find right career fit

HARLINGEN — Some 350 Texas State Technical College students and alumni had a chance to talk about their job skills, qualifications and professionalism during interactions with representatives of 48 companies during the fall semester Industry Job Fair at TSTC’s Harlingen campus on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Alumnus Daniel Campos and current student Caitlon Gonzalez shared their objectives for attending the job fair.

Campos, of Los Fresnos, graduated with a certificate of completion in Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology at TSTC’s summer commencement in August. He said he attended the event to connect with industry professionals.

“Some of the companies that I’ve met with appear to be promising leads,” he said. “The college placed me in a great position to explain my qualifications by making these employers accessible. I’m treating every interaction as if it is a job interview.”

Gonzalez, a fourth-semester Mechatronics Technology student, said her plan was to find which company could be the right fit after she graduates from TSTC.

“I’ve had great conversations with Koenig & Bauer, Kiewit Corp. and NextDecade,” she said. “While I network, it’s important that the discussion I have with an employer is consistent. It helps me to learn more about their job benefits and work environment.”

Carlos Gabriel Cambrelen is workforce development manager for construction and engineering company Kiewit.

“What makes our company unique is that we are seeking individuals who are looking for a hire-to-retire career,” he said.

Olga Figueroa, human resources assistant for Magic Valley Electric Cooperative, said the utility company is seeking individuals with particular skills in a variety of areas.

“We are looking for students who are going to graduate with a certificate or an associate degree in the business, electrical lineworker or mechanical areas because they have the experience to perform the job,” she said.

Registration for TSTC’s spring semester is underway. To learn more, visit tstc.edu.