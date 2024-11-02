Border Patrol processing coordinator among 2 killed in rural Hidalgo County crash

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A U.S. Border Patrol processing coordinator from Brownsville was killed in a fiery car crash in rural Hidalgo County on Friday night, a crash which also claimed the life of the pickup truck driver believed responsible for the head-on collision and who was burned beyond recognition, state troopers said.

Jose Martin Rodriguez-Lua, 21, the processing coordinator, died from his injuries at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 8:46 p.m. in the vicinity of U.S. 281 Military Highway east of Farm-to-Market Road 493 in Hidalgo County.

That’s where the Texas Department of Public Safety said the Border Patrol transport van in which Rodriguez-Lua was a passenger was struck in a head-on collision by a Ford F-150 traveling on the wrong side of the road.

“The Ford then rolled over and engulfed in flames,” troopers said in a news release Saturday.

The Border Patrol agent who was driving the van, which was solely occupied by the agent and Rodriguez-Lua, was treated at a local hospital with serious injuries and was later released.

“Jose Martin Rodriguez–Lua, 21, a resident of Brownsville, a USBP processing coordinator, the passenger of the transport van, succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” troopers said.

The pickup truck driver who was killed, and who was the only occupant in the Ford, has not yet been identified.