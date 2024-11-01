TSTC Mechatronics Technology student wants to be the best in her field

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — Texas State Technical College student Mia Segueda experienced a rewarding academic journey as a teenager that would be the roadmap for her future career.

Segueda was first introduced to engineering in the robotics club at Berta Cabaza Middle School in San Benito, followed by graduating as valedictorian at Triumph Public High Schools. Later, her cousin suggested that she consider the Mechatronics Technology program at TSTC’s Harlingen campus because of his own career success.

“My cousin is a 2005 graduate of the same program and works at Toyota,” Segueda said. “After I enrolled, I visited the program to speak with the instructors. (They) spoke highly about some of their past women graduates who have also experienced career success. I wanted to be a part of that as well.”

Segueda is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Mechatronics Technology, which is offered exclusively at the Harlingen campus.

“The instructors encourage each student to do their best, and the labs are relevant to what we may encounter in the field,” she said.

Segueda wants to be the best in her field someday. She proved her skills in a team competition at the 2024 SkillsUSA Texas Postsecondary Leadership and Skills Conference last April.

“My teammate and I earned a gold medal in the Mechatronics category,” she said. “Our victory helped us advance to the SkillsUSA national competition in Atlanta.”

Jenaro Aram Flores-Jinez is one of Segueda’s instructors at TSTC.

“Mia’s drive to be a skilled technician is evident when she embraces hands-on learning,” he said. “Her meticulous attention to detail, coupled with strong problem-solving and analytical abilities, ensures the precise design and assembly of intricate mechatronic systems. She will be a great contribution to the field’s workforce.”

Segueda said TSTC is preparing her well for her career.

“My education has allowed me to set goals and put me in a situation where I could potentially have a career outside of the Rio Grande Valley,” the Harlingen resident said.

According to onetonline.org, electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians earn an average of $64,220 a year in Texas. The website projected that there would be a 14% increase in the number of such jobs in the state from 2020 to 2030.

Registration for TSTC’s spring semester is underway. To learn more, visit tstc.edu.