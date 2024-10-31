92-year-old man struck, killed while walking along Los Fresnos road

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An elderly man died Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle as he walked along the street, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The victim has been identified as 92-year-old Gudino Gonzalo.

The fatal crash occurred at about 6:50 a.m. on Farm-to-Market 1575 north of FM 2893 in Los Fresnos.

According to the release, a preliminary investigation revealed that a white 2003 Chevrolet Astrovan was traveling south on FM 1575 when it struck a pedestrian who was walking along the southbound lanes.

The driver of the Chevrolet stopped to render aid to Gonzalo who died at the scene.

DPS troopers are continuing their investigation of this auto-pedestrian fatal crash.