Washington child abuse suspect arrested at Brownsville port

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Mexican citizen was arrested at the Brownsville port of entry after officers discovered he had an outstanding felony arrest for the sexual assault of a child, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release Wednesday.

Ezequiel Solano Orduño, 36, was determined to be the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Pasco, Washington, and was placed in custody in Cameron County.

On Monday, CBP officers at the B&M International Bridge referred Solano Orduño for secondary inspection, which is where he was found to have the warrant for his arrest after officers used biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases to verify his identity, the release said.

“Our frontline CBP officers maintained their vigilance, conducted their examinations and uncovered an outstanding warrant for an alleged sex crime against a child in Washington state,” Port Director Tater Ortiz said in the release.

“Apprehensions of persons wanted for heinous offenses like these illustrate and exemplify CBP’s commitment to its border security mission and to keeping our communities safe,” Ortiz added.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the suspect’s photo, courtesy of the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.