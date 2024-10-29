Willie B’s in Edinburg: Smoky passion in every bite

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

EDINBURG — I don’t mean to start some local BBQ beef, but Willie B’s Barbeque has one of the best brisket baked potatoes in all of the land.

Willie B’s Barbeque, located at 114 E. Loeb St., is a family owned business that serves great barbecue sides and sweet desserts, all while offering a kind and warm experience.

Don’t get it confused with The Original Willie’s Bar-B-Q in Alamo. There’s a whole story behind that, but let’s not get into that BBQ beef today.

Entering the restaurant, you probably first notice all the signatures everywhere around the restaurant.

People from all over the Rio Grande Valley have left their mark at the restaurant, literally. I liked it; it gives you a little history of who came to Willie B’s. It intrigues me to wonder if the couples that put initials in a heart are still together. What’s more romantic than stuffing your face with barbecue with your partner?

Having their menu on a huge black board might be a little overwhelming, but it is simple.

They serve the BBQ essentials — brisket, turkey, chicken and sausage — in multiple ways. You can, of course, order things by the slice, or pounds, or get a turkey sandwich or a brisket burrito.

They will for sure have whatever kind of meat you want in the way you want it. Or, you could look at their daily specials listed on a smaller board or on Facebook.

I’ve expressing my love for anything potato in the past, so I had to get the brisket baked potato. I also got some slices of turkey to mix it up and, to end it, I tried the pecan peach cobbler.

You are greeted with a smile and conversation, and the meat is cut in front of you. Some good BBQ and a good conversation can turn people’s day around, and they excel at making the customer feel at home.

I ended up getting double the brisket on my potato and it was amazing.

A baked potato is essentially very easy to make, but that’s where some BBQ places don’t hit the mark.

The papa was very soft, and I know you’re saying, “Well, duh, it has to be,” but trust me, some places can’t even really get the potato right.

It was loaded with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, chives — BBQ sauce is optional. I usually don’t ever get the sauce on the papa, but have it on the side to try it out.

For me, I love when the potato has a borderline unhealthy amount of butter. To each their own, though, and moderation is key — but I’m young, so load it up.

The brisket on top was phenomenal and just overall mixed very well. Soft, but also with a light crispy, the whole papa is huge and you get what you pay for. With my drink and slices of turkey, I paid about $20.

The turkey was also great. I just ate it by the slice and It was juicy and soft, and would go great in a sandwich.

I also tried the pecan peach cobbler — and that was really the cherry on top. It was good, with just the right amount of sweetness. I was told it’s something they usually only make around this time of year, and I would highly recommend it if you’re craving something sweet.

Overall, the food and the wholesome experience that’s offered is telling, with how long they have been in business and the relationships that they make with regulars and newcomers. Many times at restaurants, you might get good food, but it lacks a genuine human experience.

So, if you’re in the area because you’re a University of Texas Rio Grande Valley student and don’t want to wait in those long lines at the student union, or need to take a trip to the courthouse for whatever reason that might be (you are innocent until proven guilty but if you did it, might as well eat some good barbecue before going into the slammer), take the short drive to Willie B’s Barbeque.

Also if you haven’t voted, a polling location is right across the street from the restaurant. What better way to walk off some good BBQ by doing your civic duty and participating in this social experiment we call a democracy.