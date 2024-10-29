Palmview resident accused of shooting man to death through car window

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 22-year-old Palmview man was arrested for murder after the victim identified the suspect to police before dying, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Alejandro Jose Garza was charged with murder for the death of Alexis Pena on Oct. 11 after Garza allegedly shot Pena while he was inside his vehicle.

At about 9:42 p.m., on Oct. 10, Alton police were dispatched to the Sunset Valley Apartments at 800 W. Sunset Valley St. in regards to a man being shot multiple times.

Officers observed a black 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt with the driver side window shattered and two bullet holes, according to the affidavit.

Police recognized the vehicle and driver from previous encounters as Pena, who was wounded and bleeding from his hands and left side of his upper rib area, but with no exit wound.

“Mr. Pena stated to Officer Tijerina that, ‘it was the boyfriend who shot me,’” the affidavit said.

Officers made contact with a witness named Miguel Gonzalez who said he saw a man standing by the driver side door of the Cobalt and asked him if everything was okay.

Gonzalez said that the man said no and that he had just shot someone.

“Mr. Gonzalez asked if he had the gun and the male stated yes,” the affidavit said.

Officers tried to meet with Garza and his girlfriend, Summer Leos, at her apartment.

They then arrested Garza after implicating himself by stating he got out of the car he was in and he walked over to the Cobalt and shot Pena twice through the driver side window, the affidavit stated.

Garza remains jailed at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a $1 million bond.