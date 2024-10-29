Milwhite resolution reached: Industrial operations will cease Nov. 27

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Litigation between the city of Brownsville and heavy industrial firm Milwhite Inc. has been resolved, with the company agreeing to cease operations at its specialty minerals plant at 5487 Padre Island Highway effective Nov. 27.

The company’s operations have long negatively impacted residents of the nearby Rey Jaime neighborhood, prompting numerous complaints to the city about health hazards from particulate matter generated by the facility.

In February, the city filed a lawsuit against Milwhite after reports of thick powder settling on homes, yards and vehicles and causing health issues among residents of the adjacent neighborhood. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality followed suit with legal action against the company for violations of the Texas Clean Air Act, forcing Milwhite to cease operations.

In announcing the resolution on Oct. 28, the city said “no monetary exchanges … will occur” once terms are met in November, “allowing both the city and Milwhite to avoid the further expenses and uncertainties of continued civil legal proceedings.” The city expressed gratitude to the company for its “willingness to align their operations with city regulations, ensuring that public health and safety remain a top priority.”

Mayor John Cowen Jr. said the cessation of operations at Milwhite shows that the rules meant to keep the city’s residents safe and healthy are being upheld.

“I am pleased that Milwhite kept open lines of communication with the city from the start, helping us ensure a positive outcome for the community,” he said.

City Commissioner Linda Macias, who represents District 2, which includes Milwhite and Rey Jaime neighborhoods, said the city acted quickly to mitigate issues affecting the health and safety of residents as soon as it learned there was a problem.

City Manager Helen Ramirez said the resolution of litigation “addresses long-lasting concerns and also sets a precedent for compliance and cooperation that we expect as we continue to protect our neighborhoods and the quality of our Brownsville community.”

She called the Milwhite code-violation case the biggest she’s seen in more than 20 years of public service. Ramirez said the company is under new ownership now and will not be conducting heavy-industrial operations moving forward, and that “strict covenants … have been negotiated to ensure code compliance.”

She thanked Cowen, Macias, the city attorney’s office and Office of Planning and Redevelopment for meeting the Milwhite issue head-on, and expressed gratitude especially to “all the residents who spoke up and asked to be heard.”