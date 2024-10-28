Weslaco High caps off their champion story with ring ceremony

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

WESLACO — Under the Friday Night Lights, the state champion Weslaco High softball team shined bright during a ring ceremony — where players, coaches and even the groundskeepers all received a state championship ring as the community looking on.

At halftime of Friday’s high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium, the Weslaco High softball team received their Class 6A state title ring.

A video of the softball team’s journey to championship glory played on the jumbotron at the stadium as they entered the field.

Weslaco High won its first-ever state softball championship last spring, beating Waco Midway 11-7 after being down 9-3 at the bottom of the seventh inning.

Weslaco High head coach Mario Rodriguez said the team had an idea of what the night would look like, but actually living through it was special for everyone.

“It was a very special deal, not only for myself and my coaching staff but I’m sure the players enjoyed themselves and their parents,” said Rodriguez, who is entering his 20th season as the head coach.

The ring, designed by the team’s coaching staff, tells the story of the state champions: the softball team’s logo in front and the final score of the championship game throughout. One side says ‘”Who’s got my back?” and the other side says “I got your back,” a motto the team used throughout the season. Finally, an image of Texas is engraved with 321, the miles from Weslaco’s home plate to McCombs Field in Austin, and each ring is personalized with their name.

“Then on the bottom it says GATA which stands for get after their asses but if people ask, we say it’s get after them aggressively,” Rodriguez said, giving a chuckle.

Groundskeepers for Weslaco High, Hector Caballero and Orlando Martinez, also received championship rings. Caballero and Martinez have each been with the district for more than 30 years.

“It was awesome and itt felt very special,” Caballero said. “We first got a ring for graduating from Weslaco in 1976, and now we got a ring for the softball championship.”

Rodriguez shared the moment with his daughter Mia Rodriguez, who was a senior on the team last year and is currently playing softball at Midland College.

“To know that I had a whole season with him last year and that his was the end result and to be able to come back (home) and be in this setting with him and be with him for both of us to receive our first state championship ring, it’s a really nice feeling and to relive this again for a small bit,” she said.

Ten seniors graduated last year.

“We’re asking players to step into roles that they might have not had to do this past season because we did have a great senior class,” Rodriguez said. “ But that’s their story. What is your story going to be? … So that’s kind of been the way we approach things every year. You get a chance to get an opportunity to write your own story. You can’t live in the past and you can’t look too far forward. You got to be where your feet are at.”

With Mia playing softball at the collegiate, her advice for other young ladies playing softball in the Valley with dreams of a state championship or taking it to the next level is to fall in love with the game.

“It’s a game of failure,” she said. “I know every person’s probably heard that from their coaches, but it is true. It’s 90% mental and so you just gotta find a way to push through at the end, you just gotta find a love for the game and enjoy wanting to come to practice. Find your reason, enjoy getting better everyday.”