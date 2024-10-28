Resaca rehab: US Rep. Vicente Gonzalez announces new funding

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The long-term restoration of Brownsville’s resacas is getting a boost in the form of more than $2 million in funding from the federal government.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez joined Brownsville Mayor John Cowen Jr. at Brownsville Public Utilities Board headquarters Monday morning to announce the funding. Cowen expressed gratitude to Gonzalez for his “dedication and partnership” and help in securing the money.

“This funding represents more than financial support,” Cowen said. “It symbolizes our collective commitment to improving our community.”

The Resaca Restoration Project, launched in 2013, is a partnership between BPUB, the city of Brownsville and “our federal representatives,” he said.

“Collaboration is essential as we work toward a common goal: to restore and beautify our vital resaca systems for current and future generations,” Cowen said.

Improved resacas benefit local residents and wildlife alike, he said.

Marilyn Gilbert, BPUB general manager and CEO, likewise thanked Gonzalez for helping secure the funding, noting that the area’s resaca systems play a key role in overall quality of life. The restoration program was launched to improve water circulation and quality for more than 50 miles of resaca, she said, adding that 4 million cubic yards of sediment have been removed so far.

Gilbert said the ongoing project is “essential to health and beauty of our waterways” and that BPUB looks forward to continuing to work together with its partners in the project in order to continue the restoration.

Gonzalez said landing $2 million-plus for the resaca program would not have been possible without leadership on the local level — BPUB and the city — pushing the effort forward.

“It really takes the support of everyone in our community,” he said.

Gonzalez said he knew little about resacas when moving to the Lower Rio Grande Valley and found it necessary to educate himself.

“I did a lot of research on them,” he said. “I didn’t really know how they came to be, and how they’re actually natural. People think that they’re man-made lakes. No, these are natural and they really are beautiful. I wish we had them across the Valley but we don’t. They’re special to Cameron County and this region of the district. … We need to keep working together to conserve them and ensure that they’re here for future generations.”

Gonzalez said he’s proud to support initiatives that invest in infrastructure — particularly for water and drainage — in the district. Over the last two years, he has secured more than $25 million through the Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART grants program and Inflation Reduction Act for water retention projects focused on water conservation and modernizing water infrastructure.

Much of the funding for such initiatives has come through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021.

“We intend to bring almost $2 billion to our congressional district from these funds, so you’re going to see the development of more projects like this, and us bringing more resources,” Gonzalez said. “I know we need a lot more than $2 million, and we’re going to keep working on it. We’re just getting started.”