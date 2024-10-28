Raymondville’s Bearkat band makes history with area contest win 

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

RAYMONDVILLE — All those hours in the heat.

The long practicing of the show “Flight” performed by the Raymondville Early College High School’s Bearkat Band, the dedication and the concentration and the sacrificing, finally paid off Saturday.

The Bearkat Band on Saturday won the Area E Marching Contest at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Beeville. This is a first in the history of the school, said Oscar Garcia, senior drum major and featured flute soloist.

“For the first time in school history, we have earned our first Area Champion Title!” he said. “I couldn’t be more grateful to be a part of it and lead such an amazing group.”

The students put their heart and soul into every practice, said Band Director Ben Keltner.

“Winning Area and advancing to state is a testament to their commitment,” Keltner said. “We’re incredibly proud to represent Raymondville at the highest level.”

After the band advanced to State in Class 4A last year, people asked Keltner how he would top that show.

That was a no-brainer.

“I knew we would be a year stronger with our program, experience, depth, talent, and work ethic,” Keltner said. “Plus, we had already begun planning our 2024 production, ‘Flight’. Our talented students really bring the energy and magic to this production.”

The musicians in his band certainly showed passion and pride in their work, and they felt the exhilaration of achievement.

“We just proved how talented and driven the Bearkat Band truly is,” said Nathan Bella, junior color guard captain and featured soloist.

“Hearing the crowd chant, ‘BKB BKB’ as we were named Area Champions is a memory I will never forget. Now, with that win under our belts, aiming for the State Medal feels like the perfect next step.”

This accomplishment is a fine way for seniors to finish out their high school band careers.

“I am so excited to go back to the Alamo Dome one last time!” said Diandra Castillo, senior woodwind captain and featured clarinet soloist.

“It is my senior year, and I am grateful to have this experience with this band, who I call my second family,” she said.