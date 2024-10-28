Police identifies dead man found Saturday in McAllen

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The McAllen Police Department has identified the body of a deceased male found Saturday night, according to a press release.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Roberto John Henrickson Jr., the release said.

According to police, the body was reported at about 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 and was found in the area of South McColl Road and Juan Balli Road in McAllen.

“Appropriate family notifications have been made,” the release said.

Police have also ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.