Lipan Apache Tribe celebrates cultures during 54th annual powwow in Alton

ALTON — The feathers, green and thick and glorious, shook wildly as Robert Soto Jr. jumped and spun and whirled with a primal intensity.

There was a sort of haunting quality to Robert’s dancing as drum beats and singing powered his performance at the 54th annual Dakee Si Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas Fall POWWOW.

“It’s called a Fancy Dance, and it’s one of the more modern dances compared to the others here,” said Robert, 17, who had joined dozens of fellow Native Americans at the event Saturday at the Alton Recreation Center.

His grandfather Robert Soto, vice president of the Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas, said the Pow Wow had drawn dancers from many environs including Dallas, Missouri, and North Carolina. They had come to the event to celebrate their heritage, educate people about their cultures, and remind people that they are “still here.”

“It’s for the cultural preservation,” he said. “We are Indians in the 21st Century. We are in an urban setting but we’re still here, still active.”

And now referring to his family’s identity as Lipan Apache: “Our family has practiced this since I was 7 years of age.”

Soto has been in a San Antonio hospital for quite some time, but he was still “active” enough to attend the Pow Wow. He sat now near the large arena where a group of men waited around a large drum before their next performance.

He was making a bustle by pulling orange and yellow ribbons through a wooden back while the hum of movement and the colors of the Native American experience surrounded him.

“These are two feather pieces,” he explained as he pulled ribbons through the wooden plate. “One is worn around the neck and the other one is worn around the back. This is for a fancy dancer. My grandson is wearing these for the second session.”

The colors and the clothing of the Native American experience filled the large room of the recreation center where chairs and benches and tables marked the arena which had been blessed and was now sacred for the time of the dancing. There was the “clack-clack-clack” of deer toes rattling around ankles, ribbon shirts lined with blue and yellow, and eagle feathers spreading from bustles and headdresses.

Vendors sold dream catchers and beaded necklaces and turquoise jewelry, and people waited to purchase fry bread or Indian tacos. Books and brochures offered to educate visitors about dream catchers and the Lipan Apache.

Native people wore the attire of many tribes. There were Apache elements, and Choctaw, and Lakota and …

“My skirt today, it has the Lipan Apache Medicine Wheel Colors,” said Angelica Hinojosa, head lady dancer at the Pow Wow.

“We have the blue, which represents water because the Lipan Apache people are people of the Big Water, which is the Rio Grande,” she said. “Black represents people, yellow is the sun or wheat, and white is the Creator. The Medicine Wheel is just a symbol of healing.”

George Ozuna III, a member of the Lipan Apache, planned to perform the Northern Traditional Dance and his attire reflected that of the Lakota Indians.

He wore a long apron and a breastplate of bone tubes.

“Each tube represents honor,” said George, 25.

He explained the colors he wore, the blue and the yellow and the black and the white.

“Each represents a direction,” he said. “The white is for the north, black is east, blue is south, and yellow is west. Four is for the sacred number, the four directions, the four winds.”

The differences and the similarities between George’s and Angelica’s interpretation of the medicine wheel and the colors reveal many variations in the descriptions and explanations of the wheel. Other sources state the wheel colors are white, black, yellow and red.

The children in their feathers and their beaded clothing and their skilled footwork gave a strong hope of a continuing of the Native American experience. Sioux-zan Cabello, a member of the Shoshone tribe, had brought her three children from Laredo.

Her granddaughter Serenity Cabello, 13, was all smiles in her beaded costume.

“I’m dancing here at the Pow Wow and I am also helping with the raffle tickets,” she said. “I’m wearing the regalia that my grandmother made. I really like being here and being with people who like Indians.”

The historical homeland of the Shoshone Tribe was the in the northwest United States. Sioux-zan Cabello explained that either her grandfather or grandfather had left that homeland when the United States prepared to take a census. He feared the census would be used as an instrument of control and oppression against him and other Native people. He came to South Texas and the family chose not to share the language with the children. They spoke only in English in an effort to fully assimilate.

This loss of language has been one of many tragedies suffered in indigenous communities throughout the Americas. Many languages are endangered and therefore many communities are taking initiatives to teach their native tongues to their children. The Purepecha people of the state of Michoacan, Mexico came together some years ago and determined they would speak Purepecha to their children, and the Cherokee language and its syllabary is taught in some schools.

In the Native American experience there is the circle of things which begins at one point and continues on its journey until it arrives at the end which is the same point as the beginning.

Perhaps this continuance and its vitality can carry the passion of Native America through generations to come.