Judge to decide San Benito special election

BROWNSVILLE — A state District judge is considering arguments following Monday’s hearing in a case in which a group of residents is requesting he order a stop to San Benito’s Nov. 5 special election proposing five amendments to the City Charter.

In Cameron County’s 197th state District Court, visiting Judge Michael Garcia might hand down a ruling by Friday, Julian Rios, a former San Benito city official who filed the request, said after the hearing.

“I think it was good, and the judge is going to take everything into consideration,” Rios, the San Benito Economic Development Corporations’ former president, said referring to the two-hour hearing.

As part of his argument, Rios claimed city officials failed to give proper public notice of their proposal to place the five propositions on the ballot.

“The notice posted was through a consent agenda and the City Charter requires the text be put in its entirety,” he said in an interview.

Under the City Charter, “amendments to this charter may be framed and proposed … by ordinance of the city commission containing the full text of the proposed amendment,” the document states.

During the process aimed at placing the propositions on the ballot, the city violated the Open Meetings Act, stated Kelsey Gailbraith, with the Diamant law firm, in a news release from Wayne Dolcefino, owner of Dolcefino Media in Houston.

“The public has an absolute right to know, number one, what the government is doing, but number two, what the government is going to do,” he stated. “We went to the judge and we said they put this information on the ballot in a way that’s violative of the Open Meetings Act, and if the voters are allowed to vote on it, there’s going to be a irreparable harm.”

Meanwhile, Javier Villalobos, San Benito’s interim city attorney, argued city officials gave the public “sufficient notice,” he said after the hearing.

As part of the city’s argument, Villalobos maintained the election, beginning with the start of the early voting period last week, can’t be stopped.

“They’re asking to stop the election, but that can’t happen,” he said. “The election started a week ago.”

Villalobos also argued the Rios’ request, which was filed Oct. 17, should have been filed against Cameron County, which is conducting the election.

“It’s really a waste of taxpayer money,” Villalobos said.

During the hearing, some of Rios’ arguments pointed to the election’s Proposition D, in which commissioners are asking voters to consider scraping a City Charter clause requiring the city manager live in town, proposing “an amendment … to allow the city manager to reside outside the city limits,” according to the election ballot.

For months, some residents, including former City Commissioner Carol Lynn Sanchez, have raised questions surrounding City Manager Fred Sandoval’s residency, since he’s continued living in Pharr after taking office last October.

“The city manager living in San Benito has been a controversial item for the last seven years,” Rios said in a news release, referring to past City Manager Manuel De La Rosa, who commuted to Austin on weekends. “They put this item for the voters to decide, but it doesn’t change the fact of how hypocritical they’re being.”

At the time Sandoval was hired, he told commissioners he planned to move to town, he said in an earlier interview.

Meanwhile, he’s pointed to factors he says are keeping him from moving, including his son’s status as a high school junior in Pharr, while he’s serving as his 85-year-old mother’s “primary caregiver.”

Commissioners are also asking voters to consider Proposition B — “An amendment to the city of San Benito Charter requiring all members of the city commission to reside within the city limits during their term of office,” the ballot reads.

In March, commissioners voted to declare Sanchez’s position vacant because she was living outside the city limits.

In a heated meeting, commissioners unanimously voted to declare Sanchez’s office vacant while citing her as “unqualified to hold office in the city of San Benito” based on a charter clause requiring commissioners live within the city limits.

With just weeks before the close of her term, Sanchez claimed her removal was “illegal,” arguing she was denied her due process.

But Villalobos said she effectively resigned her position when she filed to run for Texas House District 37, while forfeiting her office when she moved outside the city limits.

For decades, the charter has required commissioners live within the city limits, Villalobos said.

Now, Proposition B’s passage would reaffirm the requirement, officials said.

Under Proposition C, commissioners are proposing “an amendment to the city of San Benito Charter authorizing the city commission to make appointments to the city commission in the case of a vacancy where there is less than 365 days remaining in the vacant term,” the ballot reads.

As part of Rios’ arguments, a news release stated the proposed amendment would “take away the voters’ right to hold special elections when a commissioner with less than a year on their term resigns.”