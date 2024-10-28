Human smuggler near Hidalgo said ‘ya valio’ when Border Patrol began pursuit

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A United States citizen was overheard saying “ya valio” by one of the people he was attempting to smuggle when authorities began a vehicular pursuit of his Razor utility vehicle near Hidalgo, according to a criminal complaint.

Marlon Antonio Maldonado, who was born in 1998, has been charged with knowingly attempting to transport people illegally present in the U.S. in Hidalgo.

At about 12:32 a.m., Border Patrol agents detected a UTV, specifically a Razor, traveling southbound near the Rio Grande in Hidalgo, and then shortly after, they observed the UTV heading northbound at a high rate of speed.

Agents responded by attempting to pull the Razor over in order to conduct an immigration inspection, but the driver didn’t yield, according to the complaint.

Hidalgo police then responded to the area and pursued the Razor.

Agents observed six people trying to abscond the Razor as it came to a stop, but were all apprehended after a search of the area, the complaint said.

All but the driver were determined to be illegally present in the U.S.

Maldonado told authorities that he was hired by an unknown person to transport a group of people in exchange for $3,000 and added that he tried to flee from Border Patrol and police because he didn’t want to get caught.

One of the people being smuggled, a citizen of Mexico, told police that he feared for his life as Maldonado began to drive faster. The man stated he felt he would have died if they had crashed.

Another person, a female citizen of Mexico, told authorities that she “heard the driver say ‘ya valio’ when one of the Border patrol vehicles attempted to stop them.”

Maldonado is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Juan F. Alanis on Wednesday morning for his preliminary examination and detention hearing.