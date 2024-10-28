Driver of truck that crashed into McAllen police unit identified

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The McAllen Police Department has identified the driver of a vehicle that struck a police unit that had responded to the scene of a crash.

Emily Ann Robles, 20, of Alamo was driving a black Ford pickup Sunday morning when it struck the rear portion of an unoccupied McAllen police unit.

According to a news release, McAllen police had responded to the 1000 block of East Interstate Highway 2 at approximately 5:30 a.m. when Pharr police requested assistance with traffic control following a vehicular collision at the scene.

“McAllen Officers positioned marked police vehicles, with emergency lights illuminated, along the 1000 block of East Interstate Highway 2 to block certain lanes of traffic,” the news release read. “Shortly after 6:00 AM, a black Ford pickup did not slow and struck the rear portion of an unoccupied McAllen Police vehicle. This collision occurs within the jurisdictional city limits of McAllen, Texas and is a separate incident from Pharr’s initial collision report.”

Robles was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was placed under arrest and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, a Class “B” Misdemeanor.

She is remanded to the Hidalgo County Jail in lieu of $2,000 bond.