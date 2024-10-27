Mother, inspired by sons’ college success, pursues medical career pathway at TSTC

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — Maria Compian was elated when two of her sons, Brian and Brandon, graduated from the Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology program at Texas State Technical College’s summer commencement in Harlingen two months ago.

Their achievement emboldened Compian to pursue a career that she had often thought about: emergency medical services.

“I have always liked the medical field but didn’t have the courage to do it,” she said. “After my adult sons graduated, I figured why not try it? I discovered that TSTC had an EMS program after I did an online search. I chose to enroll not only to have a rewarding career, but also to be a role model for my 14-year-old daughter.”

Now Compian is studying for an Emergency Medical Services – EMT certificate of completion. Being a nontraditional student is not a problem for her.

“The instructors are patient and help me because I’m older than the other students,” she said. “They are aware of the effort I put forth because I want to have a good career.”

The San Benito resident said she is enjoying her first semester at TSTC.

“I love all of the skills that I’m learning,” she said. “An example is a hands-on assignment that our instructor (Ede Flores) asked each student to do. We had to move a medical manikin from a stretcher to an ambulance simulator. If the patient was sick or injured, (Flores) wanted to know which type of care we would give them.”

Flores said Compian has demonstrated maturity and competence.

“Maria is driven by a desire to make her children proud while helping others in need,” he said. “Not only does she absorb the material quickly, but she has great enthusiasm about applying the skills that she has learned.”

Compian said TSTC has also given her something to look forward to.

“After I complete the EMT certificate, my goal is to strive for the Paramedic program,” she said.

Besides the certificate of completion in Emergency Medical Services – EMT, TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in Paramedic, as well as certificates of completion in Emergency Medical Services – Advanced EMT AEMT and Emergency Medical Services – Paramedic at the Abilene, Brownwood and Harlingen campuses.

Registration for TSTC’s spring semester begins Oct. 28. To learn more, visit tstc.edu.