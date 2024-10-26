Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — The life lessons and skills that Texas State Technical College student Rolando Lopez Jr. learned from his father while growing up would later be the blueprint for his future career.

“My father introduced me to his business venture, Lopez R. Construction, when I was 17 years old,” Lopez said. “He taught me the basics. During my senior year, I helped him with minor things during the construction process of a medical clinic. After I graduated, I helped him at more construction sites. I realized that I should follow in his career path.”

Lopez’s father graduated in 2000 from TSTC’s Building Construction Technology program. Now Lopez is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in the same program.

“The labs are great,” he said. “It’s really cool that I can share the little bit of knowledge that I have with my classmates. But I learn from them as well. I want to be the best that I can be working in this field.”

The Harlingen resident said he benefits from his instructors’ industry experience.

“I learned that there is a proper way to complete a project,” he said. “The instructors have explained that I should take my time and be cautious when I do my work. Their knowledge motivates me.”

Kristen Perales is one of Lopez’s instructors.

“Rolando is a hard worker and is always willing to help others,” she said. “Most importantly, he is eager to learn and contribute to the growth of his father’s business.”

Lopez said TSTC is providing him with a new perspective.

“My education has taught me better strategies on how to approach life,” he said. “I look forward to proving my skills and having a successful career in building construction.”

First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers in Texas earn an average annual salary of $67,650, according to onetonline.org, which projected the number of these positions to grow by 23% in the state through 2030.

TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in Building Construction Technology and a certificate of completion in Building Construction – Craftsman at its Harlingen and Waco campuses.

Registration for TSTC’s spring semester begins Oct. 28. To learn more, visit tstc.edu.