Bee attack ends in McAllen firefighter, resident in hospital

A McAllen man and a firefighter were taken to a hospital Saturday after being attacked by bees on Hackberry Avenue.

The city of McAllen said in a news release that firefighters were called to the 1900 block of West Hackberry Avenue at around 12:28 p.m. in reference to a bee attack.

They found a person identified only as an adult male “on the ground being attacked by the bees.”

“Firefighters removed the victim from the area and initiated medical treatment,” the city said. “The primary victim was taken to the hospital for further care.”

One of the responding firefighters was also taken to a local hospital due to bee stings and is in stable condition.

Other firefighters, paramedics and police officers were also stung, but no other injuries were reported.

The beehive was “located and mitigated,” according to the city.

The McAllen Fire Department caution residents who live nearby Saturday evening to “remain indoors and avoid the area for … (a) few hours.”