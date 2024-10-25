Roma customs officers arrest suspect in 15-year-old girl’s sexual abuse

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A man accused of sexually abusing an underage Mexican girl by withholding her documents was arrested Friday, Oct. 18, according to a criminal complaint.

Randy Molina, born in 1989, is charged with transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

At 10:05 p.m. on Oct. 18, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers encountered Molina who was driving a white pickup truck attempting to enter into the U.S. from Mexico at the Roma port of entry.

Molina’s two minor children were with him along with a 15-year-old girl. Molina stated he was her stepfather. They were then referred to the secondary inspection area.

It was there that the minor stated she and Molina were in a sexual relationship and had engaged in illegal sexual activity in Mexico and at an apartment in Roma, according to the complaint.

The document doesn’t state how authorities obtained the victim’s phone, but it goes on to say that officers observed numerous videos of Molina and the victim engaging in sexually explicit conduct, including sexual intercourse, on her phone.

“In several of the videos, Molina is observed holding the cellular telephone that is recording the illegal sexual activity,” the complaint said.

A review of the messages between Molina and the girl revealed numerous messages regarding sexual activity between the two and in one message, the victim indicates she might be pregnant, prompting the two to discuss having a child together and what the child’s name would be.

Molina asked the victim, “how do you feel being a mother at (16),” which indicated that Molina was aware of her age.

In the messages, agents observed that the victim would request their documents from Molina. She explained to him that her documents needed to go to a different location in the U.S. from their location in Mexico.

“Throughout the conversation, Molina avoids giving [the victim] their documents to enter the United States,” the complaint said. “[The victim]’s legal documents indicate [the victim] is a minor under the age of (18).”

Based on their training and experience, agents believed that Molina was retaining possession and control of the victim’s documents to control her entry and movement in the U.S.

The document states that agents know legal document control is a tactic of manipulation and coercion.

The victim stated they would travel with Molina into the U.S. and would stay with him in an apartment in Roma.

“Law enforcement database checks indicated Molina and [the victim] crossed together (45) times in the last (24) months,” the complaint said.

Molina was released from inspection and left the port of entry and entered the U.S. while the victim returned to Mexico.

The following day, Molina was selected for an inspection when he was outbound at the Roma port of entry attempting to enter Mexico.

During this inspection, officer’s noted Molina was in possession of a pink box with various items to groom fingernails, as well as five pieces of women’s black lingerie and a pair of long black stiletto boots.

“During the review of [the victim]’s phone, it was noted they had numerous photographs indicating they were a nail technician,” the complaint said.

Court documents show that Molina’s initial appearance with U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Scott Hacker, which was scheduled for Friday morning, was terminated as Molina was unavailable.