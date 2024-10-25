Lipan Apache Tribe invites Valley to annual powwow

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas is inviting the public to its 54th annual Fall Powwow this Saturday in celebration of Native American culture in the Rio Grande Valley.

Led by the tribe’s vice chairman, Robert Soto, the free event will open at 10 a.m. and will run through 9:30 p.m. at the Alton Recreation Center, located at 349 Dawes Ave. in Alton.

The event will feature Native American dancing, drumming and singing as well as food booths and vendors selling their Native American jewelry and crafts, a news release stated.

Debbie Robertson from the tribe said that people come from all over the world to attend the event each year and invites the community to attend for free.