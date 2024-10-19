Military veteran’s automobile wrapping business venture leads to increasing his skills at TSTC

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — After serving in both the Marines and the Navy, Cristobal Gonzalez transitioned to civilian life by working in oil refineries near his hometown of Corpus Christi and later in the auto industry in McAllen. Eventually he opened his own vehicle wrap shop.

Now he is a student in the Auto Collision and Management Technology program at Texas State Technical College.

“I developed a strong interest in vehicle wrapping,” he said, referring to the process of using vinyl film on an automobile’s exterior instead of painting it to change its appearance. “I attended a two-day training class in Florida to learn more about it from seasoned vinyl installers. When I returned to the Valley, I expanded that knowledge at another automotive shop, followed by doing freelance work, and then I founded a vehicle wrap shop in 2022.”

Gonzalez’s desire to learn more about the automobile refinishing process led him to TSTC.

“Knowing the ins and outs of that process helps me to explain the difference between paint and vinyl to my clientele,” he said. “A sales representative recommended that I enroll in TSTC’s Auto Collision program in Harlingen to learn more about the auto collision industry.”

Gonzalez said the program has broadened his perspective on the industry.

“Learning about preparation for turning in a finished product is enjoyable,” he said. “I asked the instructors to be fully transparent so I can improve my assignments.”

Raymundo Leija is one of his instructors.

“Cristobal is a quick learner who has a passion for the trade,” he said. “He is ready to have a successful career after he graduates from our program.”

Gonzalez said TSTC is providing him with the opportunity to learn new skills.

“I have a new vision of where I want to take my career,” he said.

According to onetonline.org, automotive body and related repairers in Texas earn an average of $48,330 a year. The website projected that there would be a 14% increase in the number of such jobs in the state from 2020 to 2030.

TSTC offers Associate of Applied Science degrees in Auto Collision and Management Technology with refinishing and repair specializations at its Harlingen and Waco campuses. Certificate options also are available.

Registration for TSTC’s spring semester begins Oct. 28. To learn more, visit tstc.edu.