Man caught with 1 million fentanyl pills at McAllen warehouse pleads guilty

A 38-year-old man has admitted to attempting to smuggle 1.4 million fentanyl pills weighing approximately 337 pounds hidden in a tractor-trailer carrying 24 pallets of limes.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas said Juan Jesus Orozco-Vargas pleaded guilty Friday in one of the largest fentanyl cases ever prosecuted in South Texas.

He was arrested on April 5 after crossing through the Pharr port of entry and arriving at a McAllen warehouse.

“Orozco-Vargas was waiting at the warehouse to supervise the transfer of the pallets,” the release stated. “While warehouse workers were unloading the boxes of limes, a pallet broke, causing pink and blue fentanyl pills stamped ‘M30’ to spill out onto the floor.”

He tried to flee, but was quickly apprehended.

“He admitted he was there to make sure the pallets were not damaged. He planned to move the pallets containing the fentanyl pills to the side so they could be transported from the warehouse. He admitted he was going to be paid for his services,” the release stated.

Alamdar S. Hamdani, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, said removing the deadly narcotics from the street would save countless lives.

“My office is committed to dismantling the drug trafficking organizations that flood the United States with deadly fentanyl. This prosecution is emblematic of that commitment,” Hamdani said in a statement.

Craig Larrabee, Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio special agent in charge, said the guilty plea emphasizes the critical investigative efforts of HSI, particularly in fentanyl trafficking.

“HSI is relentless in its fight against those who deliberately engage in the illicit manufacturing and trafficking of dangerous drugs. We will continue to identify and investigate those who seek to introduce lethal drugs into our communities,” Larrabee said in a statement.

Orozco-Vargas, who has remained in custody since his arrest, faces up to life in prison and a possible $10 million fine at sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 4.