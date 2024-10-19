Brownsville man convicted of fatally shooting neighbor

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A jury on Friday sentenced a 49-year-old Brownsville man to 40 years in prison for fatally gunning down his neighbor following a dispute.

The jury convicted Francisco Muniz, 49, of murder and aggravated assault for the Feb. 23, 2023 shooting that killed Juan Perez, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

A second person was involved, but not injured, Brownsville police said at the time of the shooting. Muniz shot at the other neighbor, the DA’s office said in the release.

The murder happened on a Saturday night in the 1000 block of East Taylor Street.

When police arrived, they found Perez on the floor.

Authorities said previously that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between Muniz and Perez.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said in a statement that he is thankful for the conviction and lengthy sentence.

“Violence is never the answer. It is always better to settle differences with a conversation, never a gun,” Saenz said. “I am so thankful the jury not only found Muniz guilty but also sentenced him to length of time wherein he will be just shy of 70 years old before he is eligible for parole.”