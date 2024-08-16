Woman arrested, 4 children hospitalized following McAllen house fire

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The McAllen police and fire departments are investigating an early morning house fire that resulted in four children being hospitalized and one woman facing charges.

Sgt. John E. Saenz said that a call was made at 1:35 a.m. regarding a residential fire in the 700 block of North 9th Street.

“Both police and fire personnel responded to the scene,” Saenz said. “Upon arrival, they assisted several children in exiting the home, and those personnel began immediate emergency treatment.”

There were five children inside the house when the fire broke out. Four of the children, ranging ages four, six, eight and ten, were transported to local and regional hospitals for injuries sustained as a result of the fire. The fifth child did not require hospitalization.

“A female, which was located shortly after the investigation began, was taken into custody,” Saenz said. “She is in police custody right now, and she is facing charges related to abandoning or endangering a child — several counts. She is pending a formal arraignment.”

The woman was identified as Maria Helena Sierra Martinez. Her arraignment is pending in the McAllen Municipal Court.