Here’s where you can watch films showcasing the Valley’s culture

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Filmmakers across the Rio Grande Valley have worked prominently to show the world the region’s rich culture, and now you can watch some of those films from the comfort of your home.

While one film about the Valley’s underground music scene is available to stream right now, another film following a local high school mariachi group’s journey for a state championship will be available to watch near the end of the month.

Co-directed by Ronnie Garza and Charlie Vela, “As I Walk Through The Valley” is now streaming for free on Tubi. The film showcases over four decades of the region’s underground music such as garage rock, Chicano funk, metal, pop punk and the Chicano/Tejano era.

The film premiered at South By Southwest Film Festival in 2017 and won the Special Jury Award at San Antonio’s CineFestival in 2018. Actor Raúl Castillo presented Garza and Vela with the award.

“As I Walk Through the Valley” can be found here.

Premiering in Sundance Film Festival in 2023, “Going Varsity in Mariachi” delighted critics and audiences as well as the festival’s jury, which presented Daniela I. Quiroz the Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award for U.S. Documentary.

“A joyful edit that carries the heart of the characters while still exploring difficult and sensitive issues in a delicate and beautiful way,” the jury citation stated. “We deeply care for our heroes and the spirit of life on the border.”

“Going Varsity in Mariachi” was also nominated for the Grand Jury Prize for Documentary.

The film, which was directed by Alejandra Vasquez and Sam Osborn, follows Edinburg North High School’s Mariachi Oro as they strive for the state championship through the guidance of coach Abel Acuña.

“A directorial debut for Vasquez and sophomore effort for Osborn, ‘Going Varsity in Mariachi’ is a testament to their ability to explore identity, cultural roots, and pressing social issues with a nuance that foregrounds frankness, boldness, and joy,” a press release stated.

In addition to its Sundance recognition, the film was also nominated at the Cleveland International Film Festival, the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the Calgary International Film Festival and South By Southwest Film Festival.

“Going Varsity in Mariachi” will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Aug. 29 in North and South America.