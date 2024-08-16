Harlingen students reflect on study abroad trip to Spain

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — First came the Celtics.

After the Celtics came the Romans to the city of Salamanca in the region of Castile and Leon in Spain.

And then came the Goths and the Muslims.

And now … eleven students from the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District.

“It was an amazing once in a lifetime experience,” said Daniela Yzaguirre, 17, a senior at Harlingen High School South.

Daniela was speaking of the two weeks she and her fellow students from throughout the district spent in Salamanca in northwestern Spain as part of a new study abroad program.

“Salamanca is a very historic place, so there was a lot of history all over the place,” Daniela said.

How old? When was it founded?

“Remember the bridge?” pointed out Robert Villarreal, 17, a senior at South.

He was referring to the Roman bridge of Salamanca which has allowed people to cross the Tormes River since the first century A.D.

Their stay in Salamanca and their classes at the University of Salamanca had taken place July 7–20. Yet the vitality and the energy of their discussions indicated they were still very much in Salamanca in mind and spirit, still enthralled by the experience, captivated and transformed and empowered.

This was the first year of the Harlingen school district’s Study Abroad Program Study Abroad in a collaborative effort with Curso Internacionales de la Universidad de Salamanca. The program has been a long time in coming from the initial suggestion some time ago, and an important one for today’s youth, said Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez.

“Providing our students with global learning experiences is essential in today’s world,” Gonzalez said. “This program not only broadens our students’ educational horizons but also prepares them to become well-rounded, culturally aware individuals ready to contribute to a diverse society.”

The students had two teachers, one for language instruction and the other for cultural awareness. The University of Salamanca where they took classes was founded in 1218 by King Alfonso IX.

“Whenever we got there to the school, it was like a whole castle or a tower,” said Gavin Gonzalez, 17, a senior at Harlingen High School.

The students appeared to have become very aware of cultural differences between Spain and their more familiar South Texas and Mexico. They had much to compare and much to reflect.

They found, for instance, a vast difference between Mexican food and that of Spain.

“One thing was the empanadas,” Robert said.

He and Daniela laughed and then Daniela extended his statement.

“Empanadas are very popular over there,” she said. “There was cheese and bacon.”

“They have their own names for flavors, but it will be like pork cheek,” Robert said. “There is a lot of chicken, there is a lot of ham. That’s like a big thing over there, the jamon Iberico.”

They also noticed distinct differences between Mexican and Tex-Mex Spanish as opposed to that in Spain. Gavin Gonzalez was the most fluent Spanish speaker and was quick to point out the fluctuations and the highlights of the conversations in Spain.

“There were a lot of different phrases and words that were very common that they use over there that I had never heard,” said Gavin. “They say like, whenever you say hello or something, they say, ‘Vale’, which means that’s really good.”

They all pointed out the school had no air conditioning. However, the nights and the mornings were quite chilly, and later in the day they opened the windows to see a beautiful view of a house covered with shells.

The house with the shells was the Casa de las Conchas, constructed between 1493 and 1517 by one Rodrigo Arias de Maldonado, a knight of the Order of Santiago de Compostela. It now serves as a public library.

The history of Salamanca continues its history into the moment and forward, and it’s a history which may soon include another groups of students from the Harlingen school district.