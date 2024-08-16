Coming to the stage: University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announces theater season

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has released its 2024-25 theater schedule, which will feature contemporary and classic at the Albert L. Jeffers Theatre on the UTRGV Edinburg campus. The department offers audiences a diverse range of theatrical works that challenge, entertain and inspire.

Opening the season is Terrence McNally’s poignant drama “Mothers & Sons.” This heartwarming and thought-provoking play explores themes of family, forgiveness and the impact of AIDS on a generation. The story unfolds as a mother, still grappling with the loss of her son to AIDS, unexpectedly visits the home of her late son’s former partner, confronting her own unresolved grief and prejudices. “Mothers & Sons” will run Oct. 11 to 13. ASL interpretation will be available during the Oct. 13 performance.

“Ride the Cyclone,” a musical by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, will run Nov. 22 to 24, with ASL interpretation on Nov. 24. The vibrant and eccentric production follows a group of teenage friends who find themselves trapped in a carnival ride that takes them on a fantastical journey through life and death. The show includes a unique blend of humor, music, and surrealism.

In the spring, UTRGV Theatre will bring Shakespeare’s tragic romance “Romeo & Juliet” to life. This iconic play tells the story of two star-crossed lovers whose passionate relationship defies the bitter feud between their families. With its rich language and enduring themes of love and conflict, this production will offer a dramatic performance of one of the greatest love stories ever told. Performances will run March 7 to 9 and ASL interpretation will be available March 9.

Closing the season is a production for the entire family. “Carmela Full of Wishes,” adapted by Alvaro Saar Rios, from the book by Matt de la Peña, is a charming and magical play that delves into themes of family, tradition, and self-discovery. Following young Carmela as she embarks on a whimsical journey filled with magical realism and cultural reflection, this play provides a heartwarming exploration of identity and the power of dreams perfect. This Theatre for Young Audiences production is recommended for children 5 years and older. The play will run April 25 to 27, with ASL interpretation on April 27.

For more information on the 2024 Theatre Season, including performance dates and ticket sales, visit utrgv.edu/theatre or contact the UTRGV Theatre Box Office at (956) 665-3581 or [email protected].