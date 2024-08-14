Keldon Johnson of San Antonio Spurs to sign autographs at SPI

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Rio Grande Valley basketball fans will have the opportunity to meet San Antonio Spurs power forward Keldon Johnson Saturday at South Padre Island.

Johnson, who earned an Olympic gold medal as a member of the U.S. men’s basketball team in 2021, will be at the Courtyard by Marriott South Padre Island for a meet-and-greet on Saturday.

“​​As The Official Island Escape of the San Antonio Spurs we are happy to welcome Keldon Johnson!” a post on the Visit South Padre Island Facebook page said.

The popular power forward was selected 29th out of Kentucky by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft. Since then, the 24 year old has grown into a leadership role on the team, averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season.

​​Johnson, who Spurs fans have affectionately dubbed “Big Body,” will be signing autographs at the Courtyard by Marriott South Padre Island, which is located at 6700 Padre Boulevard, from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Autographs will be limited to one per person. Overflow parking will be available at the South Padre Island Convention Center, located at 7355 Padre Boulevard.