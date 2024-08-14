Cameron County approves increases to retirement benefits

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Cameron County employees will see a boost to their retirement plans starting in January.

In a news release, Cameron County Commissioners’ Court announced two enhancements to its retirement plan.

The county will increase its match to employee retirement account balances at a rate of 250%, an increase from the previous rate of 200%.

This is effective January 1, 2025.

“The increase from 200% to 250% marks a significant investment in the County’s overall employee benefits package and is the maximum allowed by the county government retirement plan administrators,” the release stated.

Additionally, employees who retire as of Dec. 31, will receive a 3% cost of living adjustment to monthly retirement plans beginning in January 2025, according to the release.

“Whereas some retirees live on a fixed income, a 3% increase is a much-welcomed adjustment,” the release stated. “This is the first time the Commissioners’ Court has approved a retiree cost of living increase since the retirement plan was established.”

The release said the 3% increase is the maximum allowed by the county government retirement plan administrators.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said the enhancements capture the consensus and sentiment of the entire Commissioners’ Court.

“We’re giving back to our hardworking and dedicated employees and retirees by making major positive changes to our retirement plan,” Treviño said in the release. “The employees of Cameron County are the backbone of everything we do, and we are extremely pleased to enhance our already robust retirement package to show our employees and retirees how important they are to our county.”