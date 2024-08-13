Learn to treat gunshot wounds, animal bites at DHR’s survival conference

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

DHR Health will be hosting its sixth annual Brush County Medicine and Survival Conference this weekend, presenting various topics ranging from gunshot wounds to mock scenarios.

The event will be held Saturday from 7:20 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, located at 118 Paseo Del Prado in Edinburg.

The conference is free and open to the public. Those wishing to participate will be charged a fee.

“The event is open to physicians, advanced practice providers, emergency service personnel, and first responders for a nominal registration fee, and continuing medical education (CME) credit will be awarded,” stated a news release.

Throughout the conference DHR Health physicians and other field experts will discuss how to handle medical emergencies such as gunshot wounds, head trauma, animal bites and ATV accidents.

The event will also feature sessions on self defense, drone use in rescues as well as a mock scenario for practical application.

For Dr. Noel E. Oliveira, chairman of the DHR Health CME Committee and medical director of the DHR Health Wound Care Center, the goal of the conference is to emphasize safety during outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing.

“If you have ever ventured outdoors, this conference is for you, your family, and friends,” Oliveira said in the release. “The goal of the event is to provide information and training on managing medical emergencies in the brush country.”

For more information about the conference, or to register contact the DHR Health Continuing Medical Education Department at (956) 362-3240 or (956) 362-3241.