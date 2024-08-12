Online Pre-Allied Health program coming to TSTC this fall

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — Texas State Technical College will introduce an online program this fall for students who want to pursue a career in health care but are undecided about which pathway to take, as well as for students who need to take prerequisite courses for related areas of study.

TSTC’s new Pre-Allied Health certificate of completion program will join the college’s other health-related programs, including Dental Hygiene, Emergency Medical Services, Health Information Technology, LVN to RN Transition Nursing, Surgical Technology and Vocational Nursing.

“The program consolidates the students that want to pursue an allied health career at TSTC into one initial group that can later be dispersed into specific programs,” said Sarah Brooks, TSTC’s director of alignment and program team lead for Health Information Technology.

Eduardo Saldivar, TSTC’s academic team lead for Pre-Allied Health, said the program will be offered online to provide flexibility and accessibility for students across the state.

“We can accommodate the various schedules and commitments of our students, many of whom may be balancing work, family and other responsibilities,” he said. “The online format allows students to access coursework from anywhere, including those in rural communities that lack local access to such programs.”

The Pre-Allied Health curriculum will include courses in anatomy and physiology; biology; chemistry; and medical terminology.

Brooks said students can expect to engage with a variety of learning materials like lectures, case studies and interactive assignments that will be accessible through Canvas, a learning management system.

“Students will explore practical components such as virtual labs and simulations that will enhance their understanding and application of medical concepts,” she said. “They will also receive full support from instructors who will be there to guide them.”

Registration for TSTC’s fall semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.