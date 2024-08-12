Man shot, killed during Brownsville drug robbery

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Brownsville stemming from a drug robbery.

The sheriff’s office said on Facebook that deputies responded to Katarina and Florencia avenues on Saturday in reference to a man who had been shot multiple times, including a wound to his neck.

“Investigators learned that the victim was conducting a narcotics deal when the suspect demanded the victim give him the money and the narcotics,” the Facebook post stated. “The victim attempted to calm the suspect down but was consequently shot in the back.”

On Sunday, investigators canvassing the neighborhood obtained surveillance footage showing the suspect leaving the scene.

They identified him as Angel Sanchez, who lives in the vicinity of where the murder occurred, the sheriff’s office said.

“Sheriff’s investigators approached Sanchez’s residence and saw him setting fire to clothing,” the post stated. “Sheriff’s Investigators detained Sanchez and secured the clothing that he set on fire.”

The sheriff’s office said Sanchez confessed to the shooting and to burning the clothing he was wearing at the time of the shooting to impede the investigation.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim.

Sanchez is charged with murder and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.